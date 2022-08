Canada: Health-care groups call for lifting of Ontario's cap on wage increases – August 16, 2022

At a news conference in Toronto, Cathryn Hoy, the president of the Ontario Nurses' Association, and Dr. Thierry Mesana, the president of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, call on the Ontario government to lift its cap on wage increases for public sector workers in the province.

The request comes as Ontario's health-care system continues to face pressure due to ongoing staffing shortages.