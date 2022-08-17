Biden Gloats While Signing Massive Tax and Spending Bill, Gives Pen to Joe Manchin

President Joe Biden signed a $430 billion climate spending bill on Tuesday, insisting it would fight inflation.
President Joe Biden signed a $430 billion climate spending bill on Tuesday, insisting it would fight inflation.
The warrant for the raid on Mar-a-Lago does not satisfy specificity requirements and (in my opinion) will be found to be illegal..
WASHINGTON (AP) — A flagship Democratic economic bill perched on the edge of House passage Friday, placing President Joe Biden on..
null / Shutterstock
Washington D.C., Aug 10, 2022 / 03:00 am (CNA).
President Joe Biden is poised to sign the..