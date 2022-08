Who Is Strictly's Will Mellor?

Will Mellor is known for his many acting roles over the last 30 years, including starring in Hollyoaks, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps,Line of Duty and Broadchurch.

Most recently he appeared in Coronation Street as Harvey Gaskell.

As well as his acting career, Will reached number 5 in the UK Singles Chart with ‘When I Need You’ in 1998.

He recently toured the UK with a live version of the popular podcast he co-hosts with Ralf Little, Two Pints with Will and Ralf.