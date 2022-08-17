Liz Cheney Loses, Assange Extradition Trial In Feb., El Salvador Arrests 50,000,TJ Cox Arrested

Liz Cheney has lost her primary race in Wyoming by over 30 points to Trump backed Harriet Hageman.

Cheney says she may try a presidential run in 2024.

Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also advanced in the Alaska primaries using rank choice voting.

Former Democrat TJ Cox arrested on multiple charges including money laundering and fraud charges, faces 25 years in prison.

Elon Musk now says he is not buying Manchester United soccer team after saying he would.

Shipping halted on Rhine river due to low water level and a distressed barge blocking the waterway.

Transgender student unanimously denied membership in university of Alabama sororities.

Judge sets Julian Assange extradition hearing trial for February 25th, 2023.

Louisiana Secretary of State leads nation ends ERIC in the state and creates directive to preserve 2020 election data.

El Salvador arrests 50,000 people in massive gang crackdown.

Alexander Vindman goes to Ukraine, what purpose does he have going there?

Is he a dual citizen with two passports?

Operative admits FBI opened magnetic doors at Michigan State Capitol during Covid protests in April of 2020.

Automakers raise price of Electric Vehicles the same amount as the $7000 tax credit people were given.

Robbing the consumer of the tax savings.

Serena Williams loses again in