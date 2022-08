08.18.2022 Chronicle of military operations "Russia - Ukraine"

To the question of what the war looks like on the Izyum front.

Dense forests, both pine and oak-ash (Sherwood Forest), are interspersed with fields and rivers.

Small settlements act as reference points and relying on them, the parties conduct operations.

Everything that is possible and everything that is impossible is mined, promotion is possible only if you know how to look carefully at your feet and if your sappers worked properly.