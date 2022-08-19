Canada: Ontario introduces plan to stabilize health-care system – August 18, 2022

In Toronto, Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s minister of health, releases the next phase of the province’s “Plan to Stay Open” as the health-care system continues to face pressure due to ongoing staffing shortages.

The plan aims to add up to 6,000 more health-care workers to the system, cover the costs of application and registration fees for internationally trained and retired nurses, and free up hospital beds by transferring senior patients to alternative long-term care facilities until their preferred spot opens.

Minister is Jones is joined by Paul Calandra, the provincial minister of long-term care, Matthew Anderson, the CEO of Ontario Health, and Andy Smith, president and CEO of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.