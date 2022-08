Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Postgame Reaction After 27-11 WIN

Chicago Bears highlights reaction come from Chat Sports host Harrison Graham as the Bears beat the Seahawks 27-11 to improve to 2-0 in the 2022 NFL Preseason.

Justin Fields played 1 drive and completed 5-of-7 passes for 39 yards in a series that resulted in 3 points on a Cairo Santos field goal.

Cole Kmet had 2 catches for 30 yards on his lone drive with Fields as well.