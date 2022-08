DOJ opposes release of Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

The Justice Department says it opposes unsealing the affidavit that supported the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, arguing that it will harm the ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump.

This comes as House Republicans are demanding the Biden administration preserve all documents related to the search.

CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss.