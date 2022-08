A Russian soldier, involved in the murders of residents of the Kyiv region, confessed - "Important

The village of Andriivka in the Kyiv region.

The infamous 64th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Army was here.

21-year-old Danylo Frolkin from the Altai Territory.

He signed the contract at the age of 18.

In addition to looted houses, the 64th Brigade left behind 13 killed and dozens of missing civilians.

Frolkin himself admits that he shot a civilian "on the orders of his superiors." @8/15/2022 10:04:10 AM (with English subtitle)