U.S. Executive Agencies Are Coming For White Conservatives After FBI Raid On Trump - James Edwards

James Edwards joins Henrik to discuss the wider ramifications of the weaponization of America's executive agencies.

The FBI, DOJ, DHS and even the IRS are being turned against normal White conservatives and the media is driving a narrative that the Republican Party is inseparable from domestic terrorism.

What does all of this mean for White identitarians and anti-replacement activists?