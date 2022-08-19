Who is Strictly's Matt Goss?

Bros legend Matt Goss was one half of the hugely successful 80s pop group along with his twin brother Luke.

A Londoner born and bred, he’s spent the last 25 years living in the US but has moved back to the UK ahead of Strictly beginning.

Goss has had a 10-year residency in Las Vegas and starred in hit documentary Bros: After the Screaming Stops with Luke, where he famously declared: “I made a conscious decision, because of Stevie Wonder, to not be superstitious.” Goss, 53, previously took part in the 2013 Christmas special of Strictly but was beaten by Rufus Hound.

He said: "I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down...I can't even look at clips of Strictly right now because I'm so terrified."