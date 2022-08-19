Florida Sends a Clear Signal to Election Criminals and Arrests 20 Perpetrators for Fraud

Gov.

Ron DeSantis: "We've done more on election integrity than any state in the country.

We've done things like make ballot harvesting a felony offense in the state of Florida.

We have said that you cannot just send out mass ballots without the voter requesting an absentee ballot.

We've said that for absentee ballot requests, there needs to be an identification, just like if you go into the polling place, you have to show an ID to vote in person.

We want to make sure that absentee ballot is actually going to the voter who's requesting it."