(Originally Aired 12/21/2021) JUDGEMENT is COMING to TOWN!!!

December 21st, 2021 LIVE!!!

With Tom Hughes and James Kaddis!!!

It's Christmas week, and just like Santa Claus, God's judgement is coming to town!

The world is walking further and faster away from God, and the reward for that behavior is bondage and judgement.

We expect to see this happening based on what God's word says will happen in the last days.

Today, We'll talk about that and much more, So tune in, and grab your cup of coffee, because here comes the most enjoyable time of the week!!!