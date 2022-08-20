Federal Court orders release of Barr memo on Mueller report

A federal court rules DOJ must make a public memo analyzing whether to charge Trump in Russia investigation.
A redacted version was released last year but did not include crucial legal and factual analysis.
A federal court rules DOJ must make a public memo analyzing whether to charge Trump in Russia investigation.
A redacted version was released last year but did not include crucial legal and factual analysis.
Watch VideoThe Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr improperly withheld portions of an internal memorandum Barr..