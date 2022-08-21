Maine law unconstitutional, CCC sends health warning, Lawsuits pile up in CT, Hoffman joins EO Care

The First Circuit Court of Appeals rules that Maine's residency requirement is unconstitutional, Connecticut business owners continue to sue the Social Equity Council, the Cannabis Control Commission issues a health warning about Corydalis, the Shakti Green Lit cannabis energy shot launches in Massachusetts, Joint Operations is having a grand opening celebration in Rowley with Montel Williams & Kevin Harrington, and we share our first cannabis vape review.

All this and much more on today's episode of New England Cannabis News Today.