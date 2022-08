Moscow: Daughter of Putin's brain and ally killed in car explosion | Oneindia news *International

Darya Dugina, daughter of Putin's ally and right hand Alexander Dugin, was killed in an unfortunate accident after her car exploded in flames while she was driving home.

Alexander Dugin, a philosopher is widely believed to be the chief architect of Vladimir Putin’s ideology of a “Russian World” and the driving force behind his aggression against Ukraine.

