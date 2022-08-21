Ukraine to mark Independence day, to mark 31 years of independence from Soviet rule

Six months into Russia's invasion, Ukrainians are preparing to mark 31 years of independence from the Soviet rule this Wednesday but President Zelensky has issued a warning asking citizens to be more vigilant.
Six months into Russia's invasion, Ukrainians are preparing to mark 31 years of independence from the Soviet rule this Wednesday but President Zelensky has issued a warning asking citizens to be more vigilant.
President urges Ukrainians to stay vigilant as they mark independence from Soviet rule; curfew to be extended in Kharkiv as..
The United States approach to Taiwan has remained consistent across decades and the “US has a longstanding one China..