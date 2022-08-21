Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk devotes his world title win to war-torn homeland

The 35-year-old who has served in Ukraine's army beat Britain's Anthony Joshua in a highly-anticipated 12-round fight.
The 35-year-old who has served in Ukraine's army beat Britain's Anthony Joshua in a highly-anticipated 12-round fight.
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision win over Anthony Joshua on Sunday in a..
Briton Anthony Joshua says he knows Oleksandr Usyk's "tricks" as he prepares to face the Ukrainian again in their heavyweight world..