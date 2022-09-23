Darrell Brooks' attorney files motion to withdraw from case

The attorney for Darrell Brooks - the man charged with driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more - filed a motion to withdraw as his attorney ahead his trial set to begin in less than two weeks, on October 3rd.

Brooks' attorney Jeremy Perri filed the motion Thursday.

Perri and Anna Kees have been defending Brooks since November 2021.

The motion submitted to the judge says Brooks' requested that he represent himself.

