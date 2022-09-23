Darrell Brooks' attorney files motion to withdraw from case
The attorney for Darrell Brooks - the man charged with driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more - filed a motion to withdraw as his attorney ahead his trial set to begin in less than two weeks, on October 3rd.

Brooks&apos; attorney Jeremy Perri filed the motion Thursday.

Perri and Anna Kees have been defending Brooks since November 2021.

The motion submitted to the judge says Brooks&apos; requested that he represent himself.

