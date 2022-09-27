The Watcher

The Watcher trailer - Netflix mini series - Plot Synopsis: After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell.

Ominous letters from someone calling themself THE WATCHER are just the beginning as the neighborhood's sinister secrets come spilling out.

Inspired by the true story of the infamous "Watcher" house in New Jersey.

Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Margo Martindale, Jennifer Coolidge, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt October 13, 2022 (on Netflix) youtube.com starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Margo Martindale, Jennifer Coolidge, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt release date October 13, 2022 (on Netflix)