F1 Singapore Grand Prix – In Singapore after a 2-year break

After an absence of two years, the Singapore Grand Prix is back, run as usual at the 5.063 kilometre-long Marina Bay circuit.

As always since its inception in 2008, Sunday’s 61 lap race, equivalent to 308.706 kilometres will be run entirely at night.

Singapore was the very first Formula 1 race to be run from start to finish under floodlights, with over 1700 of them around the track.

Even though the sun has set, it is one of the toughest races of the season for drivers, engineers and mechanics because of the heat and high humidity, while the ever present threat of rain can make for unpredictability on track.

Characteristics.

The street circuit is very slow and twisty, with the unforgiving walls right up against the side of the track.

A high aerodynamic downforce is the order of the day, but despite that, top speeds exceed 310 km/h, thanks in part to the DRS system which can be used at three points: on the main straight, between turns 5 and 7 and between 13 and 14.

Critical points.

The track is very hard on the braking system, given that the drivers hit the brake pedal for about 22 seconds per lap.

On the other hand, engine power is less important, with drivers only spending 44% of the lap at full throttle, but the internal combustion engine still comes under significant stress because of heat and high humidity levels.

Another key element is fuel consumption with drivers often being advised to “lift and coast”, getting off the throttle early, rather than braking hard, to avoid running out of fuel in the closing stages.