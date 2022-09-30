CBN NewsWatch AM: September 30, 2022

Devastation in Florida: recovery efforts begin after the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian; how you can help CBN’s Operation Blessing’s disaster relief efforts; six Republican-led states sue the Biden administration over its student debt forgiveness plan; a look at the tight Senate race in Georgia between Republican challenger Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, which could determine which party controls the Senate next year; how China tries to control its population through digital technology, and its war on faith- targeting the Muslim Uyghurs and other groups, including house Christians; Christian leader Lou Engle talks about his call to pray about abortion at the upcoming “Communion Colorado” event; and evangelist Franklin Graham preaches the gospel on his “God Loves You” tour through six states.