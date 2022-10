Angry Reactions Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Manchester City

Ronaldo has only started one of United's seven Premier League matches this term, with his latest appearance on the bench coming in a derby clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag opted against bringing the 37-year-old on despite watching his side lose 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, and Keane does not agree with how a man who saw a summer transfer request rejected is being treated.