Post-Tropical Storm Fiona Hits Nova Scotia

Canada’s Atlantic coast was hit by post-tropical storm Fiona on Saturday, taking down power lines and communication for many residents.

At least one person has died in relation to the storm, and thousands have been left without power.

The storm, which made its way to Canada after barreling through the Caribbean, brought hurricane-strength winds and rain that lashed Nova Scotia.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/nowthisearth #Earth #shorts #Environment #ClimateCrisis #NowThis Connect with NowThis Earth » Follow us on TikTok: https://go.nowth.is/Earth_TikTok » Follow us on Instagram: https://go.nowth.is/Earth_Instagram » Follow us on Snap: https://go.nowth.is/Earth_Snap » Follow us on Facebook: https://go.nowth.is/Earth_Facebook NowThis Earth is daily news coverage of climate, sustainability, biodiversity, species extinction, environmental justice, and other planetary concerns.

NowThis is your premier news outlet providing you with all the videos you need to stay up to date on all the latest in trending news.

From entertainment to politics, to viral videos and breaking news stories, we’re delivering all you need to know straight to your social feeds.

We live where you live.

Http://www.youtube.com/nowthisearth @NowThisEarth