Coldplay Postpones Tour Dates, Says Chris Martin's Health Is a Priority

NBC reports that Coldplay singer Chris Martin has a "serious lung infection" that has caused the band to postpone several shows in Brazil.

Coldplay posted a statement on Twitter, Instagram and the band's website expressing their "deep regret.".

The band also said the shows would be rescheduled for early 2023.

Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks, Coldplay statement, via NBC.

We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days, Coldplay statement, via NBC.

While apologizing for any "disappointment and inconvenience," the band said that they need to prioritize Chris' health.

According to the statement, ticketholders should keep their tickets, as they will remain valid for the rescheduled shows.

The statement also added that all refunds will be honored.

We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible, Coldplay statement, via NBC.

The now-postponed shows were scheduled to take place between October 11 and October 22.

The band's 10-show appearance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is still set for October 25