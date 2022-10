Slumberland Movie Trailer

Slumberland Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A young girl (Marlow Barkley) discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw (Jason Momoa), with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.

Directed by Francis Lawrence starring Marlow Barkley, Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler, Chris O'Dowd, India de Beaufort, Humberly Gonzalez, Luxton Handspiker, Ava Cheung release date November 18, 2022 (on Netflix)