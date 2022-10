Ballet stars who fled Russia's Ukraine war reunite in US

Joy Womack built herself a fairytale life in Russia's notoriously tough world of classical dance after becoming the first American to graduate from the Bolshoi Ballet Academy.

But her career exploded as Moscow's first bombs rained down on Ukraine, and she became one of dozens of dancers who fled Vladimir Putin's war.

Some exiled dancers have now reunited with one-time colleagues from the Russian stage for a single performance near Los Angeles next month.