Robbie Coltrane, ‘Harry Potter’ Star, Dead at 72

CNN reports that Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid in 'Harry Potter,' died on Oct.

14.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Coltrane's other acting credits include James Bond films 'GoldenEye," "The World Is Not Enough" and British series "Cracker.".

Before attaining global fame via the beloved role of Hagrid, he also appeared in theater productions.

In the 1980s, he appeared alongside Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry in 'Alfresco,' a sketch series.

Fry took to Twitter to pay his respects to Coltrane.

While appearing in 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,' Coltrane reflected on his iconic role as Hagrid.

Everybody in the world would like a really big, huge, strong, good man on their side, simple as that.

That’s the attraction of Superman and these things.

Hagrid was always obviously the good guy, wasn’t he?, Robbie Coltrane, on 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'