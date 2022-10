Italy: Massive protests due to cost of living crisis, opposition to NATO |OneindiaNews*International

Dozens of protesters, led by the USB Union, burned energy bills in Italy's capital Rome and took to the streets to demonstrate their anger owing to the ongoing cost of living crisis in the country.

The protestors also demanded an end to the Ukraine war and an end to Italy’s involvement in NATO.

