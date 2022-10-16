Padres Rally to Beat Dodgers, Advance to Face Phillies in NLCS
The San Diego Padres finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS with a shocking 5-run 7th inning rally.

It was the biggest postseason upset in 116 years.

The Padres move on to face the Phillies in the NLCS.