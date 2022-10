Leadership hopefuls will need at least 100 nominations

Sir Graham Brady, Chair of the 1922 Committee, and Jake Berry, Conservative Party Chair, announce leadership hopefuls will need at least 100 nominations by Monday to enter the race.

This means a maximum of three candidates can run.

Report by Burnsla.

