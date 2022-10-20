The Crown Season 5

The Crown Season 5 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain.

As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.

Starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Andrew Havill, Marcia Warren, Olivia Williams release date November 9, 2022 (on Netflix)