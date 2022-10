Starmer: 'We've got to get away from revolving door of chaos'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says “we’ve got to get away from this idea of a revolving door of chaos”, as he calls again for a general election following the resignation of Liz Truss.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn