Kevin Spacey not guilty in US sexual misconduct trial

A jury has sided with Kevin Spacey in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse actor Anthony Rapp
A jury has sided with Kevin Spacey in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse actor Anthony Rapp
Watch VideoA jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star's career, finding he did..
Watch VideoActor Cuba Gooding Jr. resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge..