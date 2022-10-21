Steve Bannon to appeal sentencing

Steve Bannon responds to conviction from judge sentencing him to four months in prison.
Bannon expressed that his legal team will now begin a vigorous appeals process.
Tucker Carlson interviews Steve Bannon after his sentencing.
Steve Bannon stands firm in his political and moral convictions as he responds to his own judgement day this morning. Bannon:..