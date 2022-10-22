Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after being convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan.
6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Watch VideoA judge sent Steve Bannon home Friday despite sentencing him to four months in prison for his contempt of Congress..
