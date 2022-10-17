DOJ Seeks 6-Month Prison Sentence for Steve Bannon

NPR reports that the former Trump adviser was previously convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for not complying with the House Select Committee's investigation into Jan.

6.

He did not appear for a deposition and refused to surrender documents.

He and other Trump associates were subpoenaed last year over an alleged meeting near the White House on Jan.

5.

The Department of Justice claims Bannon "exacerbated" the events of Jan.

6 by refusing to testify after being subpoenaed.

The department also alleges that Bannon didn't fully comply with its pre-sentencing investigation and accused him of "a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt.".

As a result, the DOJ is recommending that Bannon be fined $200,000 and serve six months in prison.

Bannon's lawyers have requested probation and seek to keep him out of prison pending an appeal.

.

His lawyers claim Bannon thought Trump utilized executive privilege to stop his testimony.

Bannon will be sentenced on Oct.

21