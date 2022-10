Rees-Mogg explains why he backs Boris Johnson to be next PM

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg says "the Conservative Party simply has to pull itself together and support a leader" and believes that Boris Johnson is the person to do it.

He also adds that he will "support whoever wins".

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn