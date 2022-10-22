Bus Accident in MP Kills 15 labourers and injures 40 | Oneindia News

In an unfortunate incident, at least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured after a bus carrying them collided with a truck on NH 30 in Rewa district in MP last night.

The bus, with about 100 passengers onboard, was on its way from Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur when it collided with a stationary truck near Suhagi Pahari in Rewa.

The truck was stranded on the highway because it had an accident with another truck.

The bus then rammed into the truck from behind.

Most of the passengers travelling in the bus were labourers from Uttar Pradesh, who had boarded the bus from Madhya Pradesh's Katni.

The labourers had come to Katni from Hyderabad in a separate bus, and they were heading home for Diwali.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of accident.

