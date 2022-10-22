The Circus S01E13

The Circus 1x13 - Next on Season 1 Episode 13 - Promo Trailer HD - The Circus is on the ground in Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s community, Georgia District 14, examining her swift rise within the Republican Party.

The team also catches up with her Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, to discuss his plan to stop her re-election.

Stream new episodes of The Circus Sundays on SHOWTIME.

About The Circus on SHOWTIME: Groundbreaking weekly docu-series that pulls back the curtain on American politics.

Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jenn Palmieri go behind the scenes for an unbiased, inside look at the stories beyond the headlines.