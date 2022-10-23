Trump hints at presidency run again at Texas rally

Former U.S. president Donald Trump dropped hints once again that he may run for another presidency, as he fired up a crowd at a Republican campaign rally in Robstown, Texas on Saturday (October 22) over the news that he's been subpoenaed.
