Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls Imran Khan certified thief after his disqualification|Oneindia news

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday tore into Imran Khan, describing the ex-premier as a “certified thief”, a day after his disqualification in the concealment of assets in the Toshakhana case.

