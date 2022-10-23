Knock Out Your Workout in 10 Minutes Flat With This Bodyweight HIIT Routine

Get ready to challenge yourself with trainer Amanda Butler, who will be leading this 10-minute HIIT workout joined by Jimmy Robles and Ellie Aviles.

In this routine, you'll start with a quick warmup to get your heart rate up and prep your body for the work ahead.

Butler will make you sweat with tough but efficient moves like jump squats, lateral high knees, and mountain climbers.

This 10-minute HIIT circuit is great on its own or as a satisfying finisher after another workout.

Even better?

All you need is a mat to get started.

