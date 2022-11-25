UK has adapted its support for Ukraine’s needs, says Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says the UK has “adapted its support for Ukraine’s needs”, throughout the country’s defence against Russia’s invasion.

It comes as the UK is set to send more ambulances to Ukraine to help the war-torn nation through the winter.

During a visit to Kyiv, the cabinet minister also praised the people of Ukraine for their “huge resilience and courage”.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn