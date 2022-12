NYPD, Good Samaritan Rescue Man on Subway Tracks MOMENTS Before Train Arrives

SECONDS TO SPARE: Two NYPD officers from the 25th Precinct jumped onto subway tracks in Harlem on Thursday to pull an injured man off the tracks with the help of a good samaritan.

The heroes had seconds before a subway train pulled in.

“The male was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” according to NYPD.

(Note: there is no audio at the beginning of the video).