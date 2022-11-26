A Christmas Mystery Movie

A Christmas Mystery Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: One-hundred years ago, a strip of Santa’s magical jingle bells were discovered by a young boy in Pleasant Bay, Oregon, bringing about a century of prosperity and peace for the small town.

Now, just days before Christmas, the bells - the lifeblood of the town - are missing, and it’s up to a group of intrepid kids to solve the case, find the bells and restore the Christmas magic to Pleasant Bay and its citizens.

A Christmas Mystery is streaming HBO Max on November 24.