Bears vs. Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights, Stats & Updates | NFL Week 12

Chicago Bears vs.

New York Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard comes your way from Bears Now by Chat Sports.

Host Harrison Graham will have live play-by-play, highlights, stats & updates as the Bears face the Falcons at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford for this NFL Week 12 matchup.

The Bears injury report focuses on QB Justin Fields as he’s expected to be inactive with a shoulder injury according Ian Rapoport & Adam Schefter.

Bears rookie DBs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker are both OUT with concussions.

Today's Bears vs.

Jets game will air exclusively on Fox, but if you don't have cable or don't want to pay for a stream via the Fox Sports App, ESPN+ or any other streaming service, we have you covered.

This Falcons vs.

Jets watch party from Chicago Bears Now begins with a Bears pregame show at 12:30p ET / 11:30a CT.