Saudi, China sign strategic deals, Xi heralds 'new era'

Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday (December 8) during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns.

King Salman signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership agreement" with Xi, who received a lavish welcome in a country forging new global partnerships beyond the West.