India bans Vidly TV for being ‘anti-India’ via web series ‘Sevak: The Confessions’ | Oneindia News

On Monday, under the IT Rules 2021, the Indian government blocked the website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts, and one smart television app of Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV.

According to reports, the Centre’s ban of Vidly TV was done for showing anti-India content in its recently released web series ‘Sevak: The Confessions.’ #VidlyTV #SevakTheConfessions #Sevak