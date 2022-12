Richarlison's family devastated but 'proud' after Brazil defeat

Like millions of Brazilian families, Richarlison's loved ones were inconsolable after the team's exit from the World Cup, but fiercely proud to have witnessed the center-forward shine in Qatar.

"He went through a phase of imitating Neymar" says Kettima Pereira de Andrade, the Tottenham striker's sister, "today, seeing him next to Neymar...I'm very proud of him."